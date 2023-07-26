Help American Cancer Society raise awareness and money for much needed services and programs serving the LGBTQ+ Community

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Cancer’s a Drag is an inaugural event created to provide support for the numerous LGBTQ+ Community members living in Utah.

This event will consist of 20 Honorees (community members) who will participate in a fundraising competition culminating with a live drag performance at the event on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

In addition to the featured honoree performers and fundraisers, Cancer’s a Drag will feature entertainment from some of the best professional drag queens in Utah, a silent auction, appetizers and an amazing time!

Marrlo Suzzanne and the Galaxy Band

Visit CancersADrag.org to purchase tickets, donate, and to learn about other ways to support the American Cancer Society.

Click here to donate to Deena’s fundraising efforts. Click here to donate to George’s fundraising efforts.

There are still opportunities to help support the event as a sponsor. Contact Catina Struble with American Cancer Society – 801-841-4509 or email: catina.struble@cancer.org.

ALLIED AGAINST CANCER (August 19-20th, Granary Live)

August 19-20th – celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in partnership with the Utah Beer Festival at Granary Live!

Music, Drag Queen Bingo, Silent Auction, over 200+ Beers and Ciders and so much more!

Unfortunately so many of us have a connection to cancer, whether it be ourselves or someone we love. Research confirms that the LGBTQ+ community carries a disproportionate burden of cancer, has distinctive risk factors, and faces additional barriers to accessing health care. We plan to change that and have fun doing it!

The focus here is on Health Equity. The money raised at this event will stay here in Utah with a focus on the American Cancer Society’s Utah health initiative and breaking down the barriers that exist between the LGBTQ community and access to care. You can purchase tickets above for the Drag Queen Bingo! (an additional $5 at the door for entry to the Beer Festival).