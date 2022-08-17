Satu and Josef had a great idea after thrifting in Finland. They decided to bring it to the states… this time even better! You can buy or sale your clothing at their boutique. Rent a booth for the month of August for $25 instead of $35. You will keep 65% of the profit made from your items. If you are wanting to sell a few diff items but you don’t want to deal with the hassle of it all, THIS IS FOR YOU!

Name brand items are available for all ages. Each booth will be set up for seven days. You can also thrift and find some gems at each of their locations in Provo, Spanish Fork and soon to be Holladay location.

IG @Preloved.Provo