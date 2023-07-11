SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s definitely burger season and the fine folks at Harmons want to help us all build a better burger. Harmons Chef Casey stopped by Good Things Utah (on his birthday actually) to share one of his favorite burger recipes.. based on a recipe from the TV series Parks & Recreation.

Parks and Rec Burger

Serves 4

Prep Time: 30 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 45 mins

4 challah rolls, toasted (Harmons Bakery)

Papaya chutney (recipe below)

Micro greens

Cooked burger Patty (recipe below)

Cheddar cheese crisp (recipe below)

White truffle aioli (recipe below)

To assemble your burger spread a generous amount of the papaya chutney on the bottom half of your bun, then your micro greens, patty, cheese crisp and on the top part of the bun spread your white truffle aioli.

Beef Patty

1 ½ lb ground Wagyu beef

Salt

Pepper

Divide the ground beef into ½ pound portions. Form the beef into patties by first making them into a ball, and then press in between your hands to form a hockey puck sized portion. Gently press down in the center of the patty to form a divot. Let the patties come to room temperature and salt and pepper your patties just before grilling. With high heat on either a grill or cast-iron skillet sear the patties on one side for 5 minutes. When you flip the patty cover and reduce heat to medium. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 155º.

Papaya Chutney

1 medium papaya

¼ cup golden raisins

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 tsp. salt

Black pepper to taste

Peel the papaya, remove the seeds, and then cut into large chunks. Place papaya chunks, raisins, apple cider vinegar and salt into a medium saucepan. Cook on medium heat for ten minutes until tender. Add the papaya mixture to a food processer or blender and blend until smooth. Add pepper to taste.

Cheddar Cheese Crisp

12 oz. shredded cheddar

Place a silpat mat or a high-quality parchment paper onto a baking sheet. Divide the shredded cheese into 3 oz. portions and place onto the baking sheet. Form the cheese portions into flat discs but do not press down. Bake at 350 for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and let set on the baking sheet for 5 to ten minutes until cool.

White Truffle Aioli

4 egg yolks

½ lemon

2 tsp salt

1 cup olive oil

¼ cup white truffle oil

Separate the egg yolks from the whites and place the yolks in a blender. Squeeze half a lemon in with the egg yolks and add the salt. In a separate bowl combine, both of the oils. Turn the blender to a medium low speed and slowly pour in the oil. The mixture will begin to thicken, continue blending until it reaches the consistency of mayonnaise. Store in the fridge for up to a week.

Visit HarmonsGrocery.com for more information and to locate a Harmons store nearest you.

Sponsored by Harmons.