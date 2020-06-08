Brownies Brownies Brownies, and the Black Food Truck Roundup

Molly Kohrman, owner of Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! Is fresh off her hosting duties from a wildly successful two-day event, the Black Food Truck Round up. Telling us she wanted to do more beyond posting on social media, she began organizing the event. Her family immediately jumped in, and her team at the shop offered to come in early and stay late to help. Local DJ Matty Mo, offered to play family-friendly music by black artists, new friend Nate who organizes roundups for a living reached out to help, and other vendors offered to donate product or proceeds to Curly Me, a local organization that is dedicated to empowering, educating and encouraging children of color, especially girls.

Molly offered her parking lot as the gathering spot, where lines wrapped around the block both Friday and Saturday evenings! She says it was wonderful to see people come together and support each other, and hopes to do more events like this in the future.

Molly then whipped up the tasty safe-to-Eat Brownie Batter from BROWNIESx3! for us. Yum!

Ingredients

1 c Brownie Mix

1/2 c Chocolate Chips

2 T Coconut Oil

2 T Water

Toppings: peanut butter chips, toffee bits, sprinkles, chopped Oreos, etc.

Instructions: Heat-treat brownie mix by putting it in a covered baking dish and baking at 350F for 20 minutes. In a separate bowl, combine chocolate, oil and water. Heat in 15 second intervals, stirring well between, until mixture is hot and well-combined. Add chocolate mixture to batter and stir until completely mixed. Add desired toppings or mix-in’s and eat up!

Visit Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! at 1751 S 1100 E, online browniesx3.com And on Instagram & Facebook: @browniesx3