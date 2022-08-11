Mary Ann Jensen, child author, joins the show today to talk her new book.

Jensen’s new book, S’mores, is her fifth book she’s written overall. The book encompasses standing up for what you believe in, even if it is the most difficult thing to do.

Jensen says her inspiration comes from her characters. She’s been writing books for years, and it comes second nature to her. Her characters are the same age as her, and she can put her own personality and inner self into her books, making it easy to make her books her own.

This Saturday, from 12pm-4pm at Utah State Fairpark, Craft Lake City will take place, and Jensen will be in attendance with her books.

For more, visit booksbymaryann.com