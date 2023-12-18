- Meet the newest member of our ABC4 family, Brien McElHatten! He just joined our evening news team and is already fitting right in with Emily, Alana, Wes and Dana. McElHatten most recently was on the air in Fort Wayne, Indiana alongside his wife Krista who was his co-host. The couple just moved west to Utah along with their adorable two year old daughter Millie and McElHatten says he’s ready to take the little “the boss of the family” hiking and down south to explore the red rock of Southern Utah.
- We learned a couple interesting facts about Brien on the GTU couch this morning – He and his wife are bee keepers although they had to leave their bees in Indiana. His favorite food is pizza, favorite place to vacation is Arizona, he loves to cover the environment, natural resources and anything about the outdoors – Brien you are definitely in the right state! We are all excited to welcome Brien to our team here at ABC4.