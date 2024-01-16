SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)-In our kitchen this morning we had Matteo Sogne and Damiana Carlotto owner and executive chef of Matteo Ristorante Italiano, come in to talk about this lovely restaurant.

Opened four months ago, they bring joy and togetherness to Salt Lake City through Italian Food. They serve authentic Italian food and even brought 36-month-old block of Parmigiano cheese from one of the best factories in Italy. Their menu features classic Italian cuisine, with Matteo’s mother making some of the food, every morning. Like in Italy, all of his family is involved with the restaurant. So if you are looking for the traditional Italian eating experience, especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner, go to Matteo. You can pop into their restaurant at 439 E 900 S in Salt Lake City, check out their website matteoslc.com, or follow their Instagram @matteoslc.