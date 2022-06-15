The owner of Graham Swim, Abby Studdert, talked today about body positivity during the sunny season.

Graham Swim believes that the most important thing about a swimsuit is inclusivity. They emphasize the importance of body positivity, feeling confident in your own skin and loving your body in spite of its imperfections. The company is woman owned and trying to cater modest swimwear to all sizes. Their motto – every body is a graham body.

For more information about the company, follow @grahamswim on Instagram or visit their website, grahamswim.com