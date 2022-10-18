Savannah Thurtell joined the show today to share her chocolate strawberry mummies! Anybody can make a yummy mummy at home with this simple recipe.

Thurtell is offering workshops to make chocolate covered strawberries with a multitude of different toppings. Book a birthday, a date, or a hang out at Dipped Haus in Sandy Utah.

The recipe to make these mummies is simple. See down below!

Ingredients:

Strawberries

White Chocolate

Edible eyes

Directions:

Melt white chocolate until runny Place two skewers into a strawberry and dip into the melted white chocolate Place on parchment paper Scoop white chocolate into a bag, cut a small hole in the corner and drizzle the chocolate on in horizontal stripes to mimic a mummy Place edible eyes on the top of the white chocolate Enjoy!

Website: https://www.dippedhaus.com/

Instagram: @dippedhausutah