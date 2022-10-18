Savannah Thurtell joined the show today to share her chocolate strawberry mummies! Anybody can make a yummy mummy at home with this simple recipe.
Thurtell is offering workshops to make chocolate covered strawberries with a multitude of different toppings. Book a birthday, a date, or a hang out at Dipped Haus in Sandy Utah.
The recipe to make these mummies is simple. See down below!
Ingredients:
- Strawberries
- White Chocolate
- Edible eyes
Directions:
- Melt white chocolate until runny
- Place two skewers into a strawberry and dip into the melted white chocolate
- Place on parchment paper
- Scoop white chocolate into a bag, cut a small hole in the corner and drizzle the chocolate on in horizontal stripes to mimic a mummy
- Place edible eyes on the top of the white chocolate
- Enjoy!
Get $5 off Thurtell’s workshop by mentioning GTU. Visit her website for more information!
Website: https://www.dippedhaus.com/
Instagram: @dippedhausutah