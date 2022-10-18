Savannah Thurtell joined the show today to share her chocolate strawberry mummies! Anybody can make a yummy mummy at home with this simple recipe. 

Thurtell is offering workshops to make chocolate covered strawberries with a multitude of different toppings. Book a birthday, a date, or a hang out at Dipped Haus in Sandy Utah. 

The recipe to make these mummies is simple. See down below!

Ingredients: 

  • Strawberries
  • White Chocolate
  • Edible eyes

Directions:

  1. Melt white chocolate until runny
  2. Place two skewers into a strawberry and dip into the melted white chocolate
  3. Place on parchment paper
  4. Scoop white chocolate into a bag, cut a small hole in the corner and drizzle the chocolate on in horizontal stripes to mimic a mummy
  5. Place edible eyes on the top of the white chocolate
  6. Enjoy!

Get $5 off Thurtell’s workshop by mentioning GTU. Visit her website for more information!

Website: https://www.dippedhaus.com/ 

Instagram: @dippedhausutah