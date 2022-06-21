The annual benefit concert for American heroes is back. Kerbee Leavitt-Atkinson and Kandi Sauter joined us today to give all the details.

Leavitt-Atkinson says all funds will go towards Utah militia and veterans. Take a drive up to Oakley, Utah, on Thursday, June 30 for a night of music under the summer skies. The Honoring American Heroes Benefit Concert will be held at the Oakley rodeo arena with gates opening at 5pm and concert starting at 6.

Musician, David Lee Murphy will headline the concert and special guest Chris Petersen will open the show.

Click here to buy your tickets.