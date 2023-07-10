SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– The perfect dish that will have all the neighbors asking for the recipe! Jamie Eskelson joined us on the show today to share with us her delicious BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad. To make at home, see recipe and instructions below.

Ingredients:

Salad:

2 chicken breasts

1/2 C BBQ sauce

2 bags Spring Mix lettuce or 1 large head romaine lettuce, chopped

1/2 bunch cilantro

1/2 bunch green onions

1 can black beans, drained

1 can corn, drained

2 red bell peppers, chopped

2 C cheddar cheese, cubed

1 lime

3 C crumbled tortilla chips

Dressing:

1 1/2 C ranch dressing

3/4 C BBQ Sauce (I like Sweet Baby Rays)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9×9 dish with cooking spray and place your chicken breasts into it. Drizzle with the BBQ sauce. Cover and bake for 30-40 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from the oven and allow it to rest for 10 minutes. Cut into chunks with a sharp knife and stir it all together so the sauce covers each piece of chicken. Allow it to cool completely. Into a large salad bowl, place the lettuce, cilantro, green onions, black beans, corn, bell peppers and cheese. In a separate bowl combine the BBQ sauce and ranch dressing until smooth and well combined. Just before serving, add the chicken and crumbled tortilla chips. Squeeze the lime juice over the top. Add the dressing to individual servings, just before you serve.

