SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Barky Buscuit’s was created by Carly DeBrow. Carly saw a need when her dog had an upset tummy with most of the treats she was giving her dog. It was then that she knew it was time for her to create a new line of dog treats.

Carly noticed that her dog loved sweet potatoes. She decided to dry sweet potatoes and turkey and give her dog a clean treat. These treats are sure to be a hit with your furry friend. For more information go to www.Etsy.com/shop/thebarkybiscuit .