GOOD THINGS UTAH – Chris Conran and Alana Milne have been dating for the past two years and found each other through Bachelor Nation. They now reside in Salt Lake City and appeared on GTU. Chris was on season 16 with Claire as the bachelorette. Alana was on Matt James’ season 25. The couple met right before they appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. They went their separate ways in paradise but decided to rekindle their relationship. The two haven’t been watching the Bachelor franchises since being on their season until the Golden Bachelor. Alana said she nearly cried watching the debut of Gerry Turner on the Golden Bachelor and his journey to find love. No word on a proposal in the future for Chris and Alana, but they did adopt a dog together. We wish all the happiness for the Bachelor Nation couple.