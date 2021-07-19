Author prepares for her sequel book launch to her popular book

The war with grandpa” started as a book then turned into a motion picture starring Robert de Niro. The author, Ann Dee Ellis, is joining me live to celebrate the book launch of the sequel “the war with grandma.

What is the War with Grandma?

The War with Grandma is a sequel to the 1984 book The War with Grandpa written by Robert Kimmel Smith, a major motion picture with Uma Thurman and Robert De Niro.

Who is Robert Kimmel Smith?

A classic children’s writer with titles such as chocolate fever, jelly belly, and more.

Who is Ann Dee Ellis?

A young adult and middle-grade author with national press books have received starred reviews, multiple lists, etc. Ann Dee grew up reading Kimmel’s books. Her most recent book, You May Already Be a Winner, was set in Provo, Utah.

How can a sequel come over thirty years later?

In the war with Grandpa, Peter gets in an epic battle with his Grandpa over his room. In the War with Grandma, Peter is now a dad, and his daughter Meg is passionate about winning a local contest and ends up having to compete with her grandma as her partner, and things do not go well–a new generation of battle begins.

Why read the book?

These books are about two groups which many times get discounted–kids and older people. The grandchild/grandparent relationship is a foundational, important, grounding one that isn’t often explored. It’s about finding out that age isn’t that big of a barrier, and we’re more alike than we are different. It’s about the main character Meg and her grandma Sally learning to trust each other. It’s also just good fun with many hijinks and hot air balloons and slips n slides.

They are having a launch party on Monday night–a chance to celebrate kids and grandparents who haven’t been able to see each other for a long time. Also, a time to celebrate reading and connecting. It will be at 7 pm at the Bright Building in Provo.

The War With Grandma

Book Launch

Tonight @ 7

The Bright Building

25 W 400 S, Provo

Find Ann Dee Ellis online and IG.

Find Robert Kimmel Smith online.