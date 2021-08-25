Are you up for the challenge of Utah’s largest cycling event for people of all ability levels?

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The popular Summit Challenge returns to the National Ability Center on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cycling challenge includes five different course lengths ranging from 16- to 100-miles, and a free 1-mile Discovery Loop, winding through the mountains and

valleys of Utah’s Summit and Wasatch counties. For more information or to sign up, visit summitchallenge100.org.

Since 2007, the Summit Challenge, the largest ride for people of all abilities in Utah, has provided people of all ages and skill level the opportunity to experience the adventure and beauty of the Utah mountains, while raising money for the camps and recreational programs that the National Ability Center offers to more than 7,200 families, children and veterans through thousands of experiences annually. The NAC typically has an estimated 800 riders participate. One in five riders participating in the Summit Challenge ride with a disability.

As a fully-supported ride through the scenic mountains and valleys of Summit and Wasatch counties, the Summit Challenge offers five different course lengths (16-, 25-, 50-, 80- or 100-mile courses) to fit all levels of experience, as well as a 1-mile Discovery Loop which brings a fun family aspect to the ride and is free for all attendees. All proceeds benefit the National Ability Center, a non-profit organization located in Park City, Utah with a mission of empowering individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sport, recreation and educational programs.

Mike and Josh Fohner, National Ability Center Summit Challenge participants shared their experiences with Good Things Utah.

Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, or as soon as registration fills and interested participants are encouraged to sign up in advance to reserve a spot. Adaptive participants can ride any route for free. For additional information on registration fees and

fundraising goals, visit summitchallenge100.org/registration/.