Arbor day celebrations, Festival Cinco Day Mayo, parent and pirate date night and more weekend events!

Happy Arbor Day! Celebrate at Red Butte Garden with free admission today thanks to ZAP, Zoo Arts and Parks. Online pre-registration is required to attend. Activities are happening from 9 AM-3 PM. As part of Utah’s official arboretum, there’s no place better than Red Butte Garden to celebrate. The day will be filled with “tree-rific” fun, and you’ll discover the vital role trees play not only in our lives but also in the natural world. Enjoy free Garden admission until 5 pm today!

Friday, April 30 9 am – 5 pm

Red Butte Garden is located at 300 Wakara Way, SLC redbuttegarden.org



Festival Cinco de Mayo is taking place in downtown Salt Lake City with the Latino Arts Foundation at Library Square! This happens today from 4 pm – 10 pm, and tomorrow, Saturday from 11 am – 10 pm. It’s the biggest Latino celebration in Utah, and one like no other. Think spicy food, energetic dancing, street stalls and more mariachi bands than you can tip your sombrero to, they say. A fast-paced event of bands, dancers, chilli, tacos and beer! A bit of history on the day: originally Cinco de Mayo commemorated the Mexican battle of Puebla where Mexico defeated the French. Friday April 30, 4 pm – 10 pm

Saturday May 1, 11 am – 10 pm

Library Square is located at 200 East 400 South, SLC www.facebook.com/events/693890634485144/



Have a private bubble dining experience by Culinary Crafts at The Kimball Terrace in Park City. Enjoy a delicious family-style meal from the seclusion and safety of a private bubble while you enjoy the view of the Park City mountains from our heated rooftop terrace. At the corner of Heber Avenue and Main Street above the LL Bean store. There are 3 reservation types, so be sure to read and verify your reservation type on the RESY system. Private Bubble Tents. Dine at traditional dining tables on the rooftop terrace. Tents are heated, vented, and very comfortable. Nevertheless, a jacket is still recommended during the winter months. Seats 2-8; reservations for fewer than 6 incur an additional fee.

Indoor Lounges. Casual seating on a love seat and/or armchairs with coffee and side tables inside the Kimball Gallery space. Seats 2-4.

Indoor Tables. Casual dinner seating inside the Kimball Gallery space. Seats 2-6. Tickets include a 3-course Prix-fixed menu and all nonalcoholic beverages. They are changing the model of dining, and pay their team a full wage so no gratuity or service charge. $70 for indoor dining, $90 for private bubble dining. Friday, Apr 30th from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

The Kimball Terrace is located at 675 Main Street, Park City www.culinarycrafts.com



It’s Art on the Town, with the SoJo Art Market presented by South Jordan City at South Jordan City Hall. New in 2021, the City of South Jordan is bringing you a day full of ART! Shop from a wide selection of art vendors and support local Towne Center Drive favorites. Enjoy live entertainment, art demonstrations, and fun for the entire family! Hop online to see the big list of vendors which include The Hive Gallery, K7 Pottery, Wood Signs and Designs, and many more. Saturday, May 1st from 9 am – 2 pm

1600 W Towne Center Dr, South Jordan

www.sjc.utah.gov/event/art-on-the-towne

Nature walk is a virtual event presented by Gale Center of History and Culture. Celebrate the earth by learning about nature in your own backyard. Nature Walk is a free download with Backyard Bingo, spring coloring sheets, and word searches. Available throughout April, so today is the final day. Nature Walk is the Gale Center’s April Museum Mashup activity. Every month the Gale Center provides a free virtual activity for families to download. Activities are perfect for Pre-K and K-3 learners. Museum Mashup at the Gale Center is funded in part by a grant from Sale Lake County Zoo, Arts, & Parks. Friday, April 30 7 am – 10 pm

www.sjc.utah.gov/gale-center-museum



Create PC: Art Council Pop-Up Gallery and Shop. Presented by Park City Summit County Arts Council. This event features Summit County artists, placing a strong focus on the creative and artistic process, and providing a platform for local artists to sell work along with periodical live art making opportunities. There are more than 30 artists represented at Create PC, in addition to a curated selection of local creative products all featured in the pop-up space. Create PC also hosts a small workspace for participating artists to showcase their talents and create work periodically at the pop-up. As of now, artists participating in the Create PC pop-up gallery this year includes: Alix Railton, Len Starbeck, Scott Bantle, Mark Maziarz, Lisa Shine, Frances ReMillard, Anna Leigh Moore, Olga Hegner, Carol Granger, House Forty Eight, Emily Quinn Loughlin, Rhonda Hypio, Karen Millar Kendall, Art Coccaro, Lisa Nevot, 4 Silver Queens, Janet Beckham, Rabia Karatela, Nina Miller, Mitch Bedke, David Cornwell, Garth Franklin, David Wiener, Ida yoked, Bill Silliman, Mary Perry, Kris Hanaman, Richard Pick, Morgan Mullins, Sara Means, Eric Warner, Robert Johnson, Linda McCausland, Alisha Niswander of Threadheads, Naomi Doyle of Cade & Co., and Sharon Backurz of Zenzee. 544 Main St, next to Riverhorse Friday, April 30 from 12 – 6 pm Create PC Gallery 544 Main St., Park City www.pcscarts.org



West Coast Swing Vibes Social Dance in SLC at Good Vibes Dance Studio. Your beginner lesson is free, included with social. This happens tonight, from 9:30 – Midnight. Here you’ll experience connection, self expression, and joy! They are committed to offering extraordinary space for West Coast Swing dancing for all, to connect and share the passion for one of the greatest partner dances ever created.

Good Vibes Dance Studio

1751 Alexander Street, SLC webedance.com



Parent & Pirate Date Night at South Jordan City Park. Parents will help their pirates (children) make a coin purse, and then go on an escape-room-type treasure hunt, enjoy interactions with Captain Hook and Peter Pan, riddles with Mermaids, and playing on a life-sized pirate ship. Prices Include: Photo Opportunities, Inflatable Pirate Sword, Coin Purse, and Light Refreshments. Sign up for a 90-minute time slot starting between 4 pm and 7 pm. Pre-registration required, masks will be required and provided. $20 Per Resident Couple, $25 Per Non-Resident Couple, $10 Each Additional Person

Saturday, May 1 4 pm – 7 pm

South Jordan City Park 11000 South Redwood Road, South Jordan www.sjc.utah.gov