GOOD THINGS UTAH – Otaku culture will take over the Library’s Viridian Event Center as anime comes to life through intricate cosplay, teen-owned businesses and lively lip sync battles at the upcoming ToshoCON teen anime convention hosted by the County Library.

ToshoCON draws hundreds of teen fans from all over Utah and beyond to celebrate all things anime at this free, two-day convention.

Teens participate in art, comic, cosplay, and AMV (anime music video) contests.

Teens play a role in hosting the event. Many lead panel-discussions and teach their peers about an anime-themed topic of their choice. Many also attend as vendors selling their own, handmade anime items and crafts.

Additional ToshoCON activities include Super Smash Bros. tournaments, Pokemon GO raids, lip-sync battles, karaoke, and k-pop random dances

ToshoCON is a place to freak out with your fandom, have fun, and make new friends.

Find out more and RSVP at thecountylibrary.org/toshoCON.