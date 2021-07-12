An event company that makes sure your special day is perfect with every detail

What’s a birthday without balloons? Valeria Martinez from A & A creations came by to share all about her incredible business.

A&A started as a hobby because Valeria loved decorating for her baby shower, then her daughter’s birthday parties slowly transitioned to close family and friends. She officially introduced event planning in June 2020 on Instagram. On Instagram, you can book her and make your vision come to life!

Setting Valeria aside is making your event ‘your’ event. With A&A Creations, personal touches and small details are everything they always consider. The event should feel like it is for you and not just copy and paste.

Example: Valeria had three safari themes in one month, and they all looked completely different and unique to her clients.

Serving Davis and Salt Lake County , message to book or place an order .

Find A&A Creations on IG and FB.