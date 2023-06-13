SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – We had Katie Blanch, Lynden Legacy Foundation Director come into the studio to give us more information regarding the Lyden Legacy Foundation and their upcoming benefit concert.

Lynden Legacy Foundation’s mission is to provide resources and support for families and friends for loved ones with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.

To help raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia, the foundation is hosting a benefit concert featuring an Alzheimer’s caregiver spokesperson and musician Jay Allen.

Jay Allen has been featured on NBC’s The Voice, ABC World News, People TV, Pickler, and Ben, and In People and Forbes Magazine. Allen also won the 2022 Country Now Awards as Favorite Competition Contestant and was recognized as one of Music Mayhem Magazine’s 2023 Artists to Watch. He was also presented with the “Caregiver Award” by the Alzheimer’s Association and was invited to the White House for a screening of 3 caregivers’ journeys through Alzheimer’s. Allen is passionate and open about his journey with his mother who died of Early Alzheimer’s when she was only 53. He has raised over 100 million dollars for Alzheimer’s research and cannot wait to raise more at the upcoming benefit concert.

The concert will be hosted at the Summerhouse Farms legacy property in Heber Valley. Gates open at 6 pm with local artists TOMMY and Nicole Klossner opening for Allen who will be headlining at 8:30 pm. Food trucks, drinks, and snacks will be available, and don’t forget to bring blankets and lawn chairs for opening seating on the lawn.

All proceeds and donations will go to Lynden Legacy Foundation to benefit caregivers of individuals who suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia.