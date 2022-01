SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! Today's weather won’t stray too far away from what we’ve seen this week but there will be some subtle changes as a weak cold front will approach us by the second half of the day.

In the meantime, valley inversions continue to strengthen from the morning into the early afternoon which means more counties will fall into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category. Those are Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, and Tooele Counties. The rest of our valleys will remain in "Moderate" air quality.