Alex Boyé sings to save lives

When you think of Alex Boyé, phrases like “incredible showmanship” and “uplifting music” may come to mind. This Utah based artist has had 1 billion views on YouTube due to his innovative videos and blend of African-infused pop music.

Currently, his latest project is his upcoming album, Coming to Amerika, which is set to release early next year. Today he joins us on Good Things Utah to perform his two new singles, “Bend Not Break” and “Still Breathing.” The lyrics of these songs were written with the intention to uplift individuals struggling with mental illness.





Boyé uses his popularity to share what’s important to him, a message of hope. Boyé is sharing this positivity on a national tour for Mental Health Awareness month (May). In the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention’s #realconvos campaign, Boye uplifts by speaking to high schools and non-profits/community organizations about important mental health issues.



To learn more about Boyé visit alexboye.com and find him on the following: