A rodeo that will keep you laughing and entertained

Have you ever heard of a Rodeo Clown? Well, Brinson James is the king of bringing his natural gift of comedy combined with an ingenious blend of physical comedy, acrobatics, stand-up music, trick roping, and flashy costumes to rodeos all over the nation.

He Started working in rodeo at the tender age of two with his father, Hollywood Harris, and by the time he was ten, he was working in rodeos full time, from coast to coast. Since his early start, he has become a self-taught Rodeo Clown that has broken away from the father-son team and is now making a name for himself in rodeo performances that take place up to 45 times a year.

Days of ’47 Rodeo is Utah’s largest and oldest rodeo and will be taking place this year at the Utah State Fairpark Rodeo Arena from July 20th to the 24th. Tickets are available at on their website and there are ticket packages available for the entire family!

The rodeo will have Half a million dollars in prize money with some of the best rodeo athletes in the world. Some competitors will be competing for up to $1 million in national price, and you’ll be able to see some of the best rodeo athletes from around the world.

The Frontier Fun Zone will be open from 4:00 to 11:00 pm every night and consists of an Air-Conditioned Exhibitor Space, Young guns junior rodeo, music, food, and carnival rides, Longhorn display, Native American encampment, and a Mountain Man Camp so don’t miss this amazing rodeo opportunity!

Days of ’57 Cowboy Games & Rodeo

July 20-24

