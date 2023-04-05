SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – March was Women’s History Month, and we spent the month highlighting women that are making a positive impact on communities here in Utah. Kathy Bray is the President and CEO of Volunteers of America, Utah, and she has been recognized as the top Remarkable Women honoree for 2023.

The Remarkable Women campaign introduces us to so many inspiring women and sheds light on their stories. Kathy has been working with Volunteers of America for about 25 years, and in her time, she has had the opportunity to watch the organization grow and serve more people every year. She has had the chance to work with people who are homeless, addicted, and suffering from mental health issues. She says one of the greatest rewards of her work is seeing someone turn a corner in their lives and knowing that she played a part in offering them opportunities to do so.

Kathy says that being a nominee for Remarkable Women is an honor. She was awarded a $1,000 donation in her name to the charity of her choice, which she chose as Volunteers of America. As someone who cares deeply about her communities, she is always trying to encourage others to get involved. You can find volunteer opportunities on Volunteers of America, Utah’s website.