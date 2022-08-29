SB Dance director Stephen Brown presents the new to the nation mobile, pop-up Curbside Theater performing “All Those Kinds of Love,” featuring dance, theater, and live music at various locations throughout Utah. A show intriguing for adults and curious teens, this is a performance that will knock your socks off!

With a custom stage mounted on a trailer, chairs bolted to it, six performers fill the scene. Movement and music will whisk you away to another world for the entire fifty minutes of the play.

There is a special rooftop performance on Wednesday, September 7 at 8 p.m. on the rooftop of Pierpont Garage 174 Pierpont Avenue in Downtown Salt Lake. Get your tickets online now!

Another performance will be Thursday, September 8 at the University of Utah on the southside of Legacy Bridge for free! For more information, visit the Curbside Theater website.

Website: CurbsideTheater.com