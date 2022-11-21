DAYBREAK, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Skip the holiday stress and get all your gifts in one place. With 74 vendors, all local, Wild Thistle Market is a market you won’t want to miss.

Jennifer Sorensen and Page Winn spoke about a small portion of the vendors that will be at the event.

Some of the unique vendors consist of Take Heart, a local stone heart creator. Tom Ballard taught high school Spanish classes in Washington, but when his community was shaken by a batch of suicides, Ballard decided to take the initiative and work to prevent suicide. Gifting heart rocks to students and leaving them in public places, he realized the impact he was making and saw a future in this. He moved to Utah with his heart rocks, distributing them full time to spread suicide awareness. Learn more about his story on his website.

Another vendor is Poplar and Pine, a local company that creates unique wood signs. Betsy and Kate make toffee for a shopping day snack. Paula Daniel knits adorable stuffed animals. In addition to adult vendors there are a handful of youth vendors. From digital prints to wooden spoons, anything you can dream of is at this market.

The market will be November 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Azalea Event Venue in Daybreak.

Instagram: @TheWildThistle.Market

Website: https://www.wildthistlemarket.com/