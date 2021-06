Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Promoting positivity through her music, Sonia Lo XO, singer/songwriter came by to perform and share her new single “Goin’ Under. A song about staying positive during these hard times.

SONIA Lo XO was born and raised in Midvale/West Jordan. Performing around the Salt Lake City Valley since age 5 in both English and Spanish. Currently, a Session Singer looking to break into the scene again.

Find Sonia Lo XO online, IG, and YouTube.