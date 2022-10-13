Adam Mast, director and president of HorrorFest International tells us all about the festival’s return to Southern Utah to celebrate it’s 20th year! This is a four day event dedicated to all those who love horror, and spooky season!

Expect films from around the world. Adam highlights some of the films you can catch, the special guests you can see, and panels you can attend, and gives us the scoop on all-access fright passes and the tickets that are on sale now,

Get 10% off your all-access fright pass for the next 48 hours using code: GTU10

www.fmasu.com/horrorfest and IG @horrorfestinternational



