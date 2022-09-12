Austin Buhler joined the show today to share his mother’s peach delight recipe. Here are the details:

4 cups sliced peaches

¼ cup sugar

1 Box Nilla Wafers

1 stick butter (4oz), melted.

16 oz cream cheese, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

1 (3oz) box peach jello mix

1 cup boiling water

6 ice cubes

In a large bowl, combine your sliced peaches and your sugar. Let this mixture set while you make the rest of the recipe.

2. Crush the nilla wafers and combine them with the melted butter. Press this mixture into a 9×13” pan and place it in the refrigerator to firm up.

3. Using a hand-held electric beater or stand mixer, combine your softened cream cheese and powdered sugar. Spread this mixture over the chilled crust.

4. Reserving the juice, place the sliced peaches on top of the cream cheese mixture.

5. In a small bowl, mix together the boiling water & peach jello mix. Mix until it’s all dissolved. Add in the reserved peach juice and add in about 6 ice cubes to chill the mixture down. You will not be adding the second portion of water that the instructions oN the box asks for. You want this to set up like a firm gel.

6. Carefully pour the cooled jello mixture over the peaches. Cover the dish and place it in your refrigerator to set up for 4 to 5 hours or until the jello has solidified. Cut into your desired-sized portions and serve.

Use the code “fall22” for 20% off any products on his website.

Website: www.buhlersgourmet.com

Instagram: @chefaustinbuhler

@buhlersgourmet