SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Even though most of Utah is still covered in snow, it’s never too early to start dreaming of swim season! Muriel Langdon and Justine Nguyen from Murmade Swimwear joined us on the show to talk all about their handmade swimsuits!

Muriel and Justine are both students at the University of Utah. Muriel is the original creator of the brand. It first started when she wanted a fun side project that could also be the focus of many of her business projects for school. She started sewing at home and since then her passion has only grown.

Justine joined the team after she met Muriel in the Fashion in Business club at the U. She jumped on board to help Muriel with photography and marketing in her business. Once the two started collaborating, Murmade made the leap from being a hobby to a real business. The company strives to include other students when working on projects from models to stylists, to photographers.

Murmade Swimwear sets out to provide adjustable and sustainable pieces. With adjustable ties and straps, you can make your suit fit you exactly like you want it to. Each piece is sewn together by Muriel herself! She even caters to specific size measurements for customers who need them. Plus, they strive to use 100% recycled materials and even upcycle their leftover fabric scraps.

With women’s swim, men’s swim, accessories, sweatshirts, and more, Murmade meets all your needs. Feel good in your swimwear with a brand that fits you perfectly while being sustainably made. Support a local student by purchasing from their website murmadeswimwear.com where you can use code “GTU15” for 15% off your purchase. You can also find Murmade on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok!