SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Classic ’90s games are once again becoming popular, and Tracy Charlton joined us to talk about all of his favorite games that have stood the test of time!

Games like the Nintendo 64 and the Playstation were extremely popular in the ’90s, and the Nintendo 64 was one the first 3D cartridge based systems to hit the shelves. In the ’90s, most games were making the switch from 2D to 3D, creating an era of gaming like never seen before.

Furbies were one of the popular toys in the ’90s, and these fluffy animatronics have recently become trendy among children and younger crowds. About 10 years ago, Furbies were re-released to add animatronic eyes, and while they used to be difficult to get, now they’re seen in stores across the country.

Many people who lived through the ’90s are now starting to buy the old versions of their favorite games to have as keepsakes and to play with their children, which is likely why so many of these toys are making a comeback.

For people who are interested in buying the games they played in their childhood, you can come to the Utah Retro Game Swap Meet on Saturday, April 29th! There will be over 170 vendors at this event, and you will be able to buy or trade for any classic game you want.

If you are interested in buying the classic old games, you can visit Tracy’s shop at minus-world.com, or can find him on Instagram at @minusworldgames!