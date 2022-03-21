Kaili Spear Motivational Speaker & Podcast Host joined hour two of GTU to share the importance of letting go of control and 3 ways viewers can start doing so. Life is going to be stressful and difficult no matter what, and when we are obsessed with trying to control the outcome we make it harder than it needs to be.

Spear talked about how most people tend to ways to get their control back over a situation. Letting go of control isn’t as simple as it may be for others. Spears created a guide for viewers to follow on ways they can start letting go of control.

Here are 3 ways you can start letting go:

Ask yourself ‘Am I stressed because of the situation or am I stressed because I’m not in control?’ Come up with something to say to help you let go in the moment (e.g. this isn’t in my control and that’s ok) Notice when you’re tense and relax

Business Information

contact@kailispeaks.com