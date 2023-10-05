Emma Drennan is back to showcase three fall dessert recipes you can make with her homemade caramel sauce recipe! Follow below for the steps, and be sure to peek at both fun clips.

● Caramel Apple Charcuterie Board. Learn tips for gluten free-make sure to check ingredients- sprinkles can have gluten and so can special holiday candies that normally are gluten free; also talk about the secret to prepping your apples ahead of time- soak them in a sea salt/water bath for 10 minutes(1 tsp sea salt per 1 C water) They will stay fresh for 15+ hours.

● Golden Caramel Brownie Pumpkin Bites. Gluten free brownies are baked in dome-shaped silicone molds, then frozen to easily get them out. Place two halves together with some homemade caramel sauce, spray them with edible gold dust, and then use a Skor bar piece for the stem to create your golden caramel brownie pumpkins.

● Apples. A simple cellophane bag, cute fall ribbon, your favorite apples, and a 2 oz container filled with homemade caramel sauce is the perfect way to brighten someone’s day. What a perfect to gift to friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

Below you’ll find the tasty caramel sauce! Making your own sauce helps you control the ingredients. You don’t need to have all the additives that a store bought sauce will have. Stores in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Homemade Caramel Sauce

Ingredients:

1 C butter( 2 sticks)

2 C brown sugar

1 C Light Karo Syrup

1 can sweetened and condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan on medium heat, melt butter until it is about half way melted.

2. Add in brown sugar, and stir well.

3. Add Karo syrup and still well. Then bring to a boil. This should take 7-10 minutes. Make sure you are stirring slowly. Once it comes to a RAPID boil, take out the spoon and let boil for 15 seconds. NO LONGER!

4. Quickly stir in the can of sweetened and condensed milk. Stir very well to make sure it is well incorporated. Then bring the sauce back up to BARELY a boil. Then removed from heat.

5. Then add the vanilla and stir while gazing at the beautiful color of your caramel. Grab some apple slices, close your eyes, and picture what heaven might look like.

Store in a glass container or jar with a lid in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. To re-heat, scoop some out into a microwave safe bowl. This can be a little tricky because once it’s cooled, it is very sticky of course. I usually use two metal spoons to spoon into a bowl. Then depending on how much caramel you need to warm up, I recommend just 10-15 seconds, stir, and then see how much more time you need.

