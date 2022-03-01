Mary Ann Jensen, fourteen year old author of the Sundance Springs Series was in our studio today to catch us up on her latest writing achievements. Since she visited with us last March, she’s released two new books!



M.A.S.H. is book two in the series, and and Pause is book three of her seven-part series. M.A.S.H. is the story of Victoria. She and the Sundance Squad have yet another sleepover and play a game of M.A.S.H. to predict their futures. When they wake up, they are adults in an alternate world, living their M.A.S.H’s!

Pause is the story of Nicolle Parker. She loves High School Musical, and watches that movie with the Sundance Squad. The next day they wake up as the characters from High School Musical in the movie!

Mary Ann tells us an important message she would like to share with Pause is anxiety, and how it isn’t normalized although so many people feel it, and especially through the pandemic. This book shows how you don’t have to struggle alone; friends can help you through it!

We love our time with this talented little lady, and love following her journey!

Instagram: @BooksByMaryAnn

Etsy: Books By Mary Ann

Website: booksbymaryann.com