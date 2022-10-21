- On Good Things Utah today – It’s a celebration two decades in the making, our show is twenty years old today and we are taking a nostalgic look back with all the hosts and incredible guests that have been on the show over the years. And it wouldn’t be a big party without balloons! Our thanks to Marianne Flint and Locally Twisted for putting together a balloon arch worthy of a television birthday.
- We hope you tune in as the ladies share their favorite moments and dive into the audience to find out why this show has been a staple in Utah for so many years!