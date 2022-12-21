- When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
- We asked her to “dream big” and see what could fit in the cart – if she could have anything she wanted, what would it be? Just as Nena put her last Star Wars Lego in the basket, Carmen Barber, the Walmart Store Manager, walked over and gave Nena $500 to help with her holiday shopping. Nena instantly became emotional, saying it’s been a tough year and the money means so much. Nicea said no one is allowed to cry alone, so she got emotional with our Utah mom who definitely deserved this little Christmas miracle. Thank you to Walmart for partnering with us for this magical surprise and to our hard working Utah mom Nena, Merry Christmas!
GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas
by: Nicea DeGering
