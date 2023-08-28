SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Elevate the classic grilled cheese by adding a couple of ingredients the adults will enjoy. Kiana Fonua Williams is the CEO of Kulia Wear, and makes health conscious recipes in the GTU kitchen. Today she shared what she likes to call the grown up grilled cheese.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- 1 medium onion, sliced (the sweeter the better)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- salt and pepper
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 slices bread of choice
- 1 cup gouda, shredded
- In large skillet put in sliced mushrooms and onion in olive oil. Sprinkle with a few pinches of salt and pepper. Sauté for 10 minutes till caramelized or until roasted to preference.
- In a skillet stove top, melt 4 tablespoons butter over medium heat.
- While butter is melting, assemble sandwiches. On one slice of bread, layer shredded gouda, the roasted mushrooms and onions, then more gouda. (Layering this way ensures that the melty cheese will hold the sandwich together.) Salt and pepper to taste. Top with the other slice of bread. Lightly press together.
- Cook for about 2 minutes, until lightly browned, then gently flip sandwich on other side, and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until cheese is melted and sandwich is browned to preference.