SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Elevate the classic grilled cheese by adding a couple of ingredients the adults will enjoy. Kiana Fonua Williams is the CEO of Kulia Wear, and makes health conscious recipes in the GTU kitchen. Today she shared what she likes to call the grown up grilled cheese.

Ingredients

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1 medium onion, sliced (the sweeter the better)

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper

4 tablespoons butter

4 slices bread of choice

1 cup gouda, shredded