SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to reality shows, this one is strictly business. Nathaniel Drew, owner of Ace in the Hole, told us about how his show works to help small businesses take off in a fun way.

Ace in the Hole teaches small business owners critical tools and tactics by pairing them with the world’s top business coaches. What sets this show apart is the business owners scale their business through poker tournaments! Owners earn chips by completing tasks that they can use in the tournaments to win new software and employees.

This show takes business owners of all kinds — from chiropractors to restaurant owners —and helps them to skyrocket their business. And the proof is in the pudding, season one’s winner was able to scale their profits by 3000%! For those interested in taking their business to the next level, Ace in the Hole is looking for contestants for season two.

Just like in poker, business owners need to know their numbers, know people, and know a good opportunity when it comes their way. If you’re interested in participating, text your name to 801-548-1828 to learn these lessons in a fun way and get the chance to see monumental growth in your business.