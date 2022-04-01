These teenagers are making their dreams a reality with a lot of hard work and teamwork. Sixteen-year-old, Heidi Thomas and Ivy Robbins, from Olymis High School, are the co-director and composer of Heartless the Musical.

After reaching the book Heartless by Marissa Meyer, this group of friends thought it would be fun to turn it into a musical. Little did they know that after reaching out to the author herself, this idea would become an internationally recognized musical. The group has been working on this project for the last two years and is excited for it to make its debut on May 14th at 6:30 pm!

Performers George Marriot and Ellie England gave viewers a sneak peek at Heartless The Musical at the end of GTU hour 2.

You can purchase tickets for the virtual showing at Heartlessthemusical.com

Instagram: @Heartless.musical