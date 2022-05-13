Brianne took a trip to local gym for today’s Fitness Friday segment. Diana Bateman, Owner/Trainer at F45 in Jordan Landing showed off their beautiful location in West Jordan and explained the format.

F45 is personal training in a team environment with a HIIT-style flavor. “F” stands for “functional” and 45 is the length of the workouts (45-minutes). This concept can be overwhelming, but at F45 all the movements and workouts are scaled to meet the athlete where they are in their personal fitness journey.

Functional fitness training is based on real-life movements like squatting to pick up a box, kids or groceries or simply reaching to a top shelf in a cupboard. Mon, Wed, Fri are cardio days and Tues and Thurs are strength days with hybrid classes on the weekends.

There are two trainers on the floor in each class, which adds a personal touch to your experience. Each member has access to an InBody scan multiple times a year to keep them on the right path to meet their goals. This teaches about the athletes’ lean muscle mass gains, body fat loss and provides nutritional assistance.

Head coach, Jazmin Martinez, taught Brianne about the proper technique for a push up. Using resistance bands can help keep you in the right position.

The gym is located at 3812 W 7800 S in West Jordan. They are offering a deal that’s only available at F45 Jordan Landing where if you mention GTU you can get a free 3 day pass. They are also offering an Unlimited Summer Pass that can be purchases when you pay them a visit.

Website: f45training.com/jordanlanding

Instagram: @f45_training_jordanlanding