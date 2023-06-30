Tread Setters: A Groundbreaking Adaptive Cycling Film is the National Ability Center’s first-ever documentary short film. Just last week, the NAC debuted the trailer. With 1 in 4 people in the U.S. living with a disability, Tread Setters showcases the NAC’s commitment to ensuring that everyone can safely enjoy the benefits of cycling while developing confidence, socialization and independence through this short documentary film.

Tread Setters follows a diverse group of cyclists as they embark on a transformative journey to conquer the 100-mile White Rim Trail in Canyonlands National Park! The official premiere will be in August at SBT GRVL, with the film debuting online in early 2024.

Director Louis Arévalo, and cyclist, one of the stars of the film, and NAC employee Steven Wilke joined us in studio to share the inspirational reasons behind creating the film.

NAC.ORG