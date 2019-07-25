Grocery cart makeover with The Nutrition Myth Buster

Are you ready for a Grocery Cart makeover that will better your digestive system? The Nutrition Myth Buster, Jonny Bowden, joined us in the studio to introduce us to foods that can help with our gut health!

He reminded us that all health starts in our gut so it’s important to focus on eating foods that will support it! One of the key pieces of advice he gave was to start with real foods, or foods your great-grandmother would recognize! This can include berries, nuts, vegetables, etc. He also explained how the microbes in the gut feed off fiber, so we should look for foods, or supplements like Sun Fiber, that have a high amount of fiber.

Jonny mentioned to us the importance of prebiotics, compounds that feed the microbes in your gut. These can be obtained through foods like sauerkraut and yogurt or can be implemented through supplements like Regular Girl.

For more information on how to keep your digestive system healthy this summer visit https://jonnybowden.com.