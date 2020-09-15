Grinders 13 is Salt Lake’s original sub shop

Grinders 13 dropped off some of their signature, tasty subs for our Save the Faves segment today! We love this local spot, and we know you will too. We sampled:

Italian Meats Sub: ham,pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese and house vinegar and oil

Chicken Philly: chopped grilled chicken breast with grilled onions provolone cheese Texas Deluxe: cheeseburger sub with pastrami and bacon

Grinders is Salt Lake’s original sub shop, started in 1973 by Sylvia and Moe Girouard. They’re currently offering take out and delivery through Grub Hub, Door Dash and Uber Ears. Order Monday – Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.



Curtis deLagerheim is owner / operator. Grinders 13 has two locations. Find them at 1618 S State Street and 2125 S 3200 W. Hop online at grinders13.com to peruse the menu!