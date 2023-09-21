Grilled Steak and Fresh Mozzarella Flatbread

Salt Lake City Utah (Good Things Utah) — Fire up your grill and get ready to savor the deliciousness of these Grilled Steak and Fresh Mozzarella flatbreads – a versatile recipe that makes for a perfect lunch, dinner, or appetizer!

Ingredients:

1 to 1-1/4 pounds beef Top Sirloin Filets, cut 1 inch thick, tied

1-1/2 teaspoons lemon pepper

2 cups packed fresh baby spinach

1/4 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/2 inch pieces (3/4 cup)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1-1/2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

4 naan breads (Indian flatbread) or pita breads

Directions:

Press lemon pepper evenly onto beef Top Sirloin Filets. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 12 to 17 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine spinach, cheese and basil in large bowl. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar; toss to coat and set aside.

Remove steak from grill and let stand 5 minutes. Place naan on grill; grill, covered, 1 to 3 minutes or until lightly browned, turning once.

Carve steaks into slices. Top naan evenly with spinach mixture and steak slices.

Test Kitchen Tips: Make sure your grill is clean (to prevent flare-ups) and the rack is well-oiled (to prevent sticking).

