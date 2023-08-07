Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Looking for a dish you can eat warm or cold, for pasta and seafood lovers alike, look no further than Chef Austin Buhler‘s Grilled Lemon and Shrimp Pasta.

Ingredients:

● 1 Pound – Spaghetti Pasta

● 1 Pound – 13/15 size Shrimp

● Trader Joe’s – Green Goddess Seasoning Blend

● 1 cup – fresh basil leaves

● ½ cup – fresh chives

● ¼ cup – fresh dill

● 4 garlic cloves – crushed

● 4 lemons (1 zested, 1 juiced, 2 cut in half)

● ½ cup – olive oil

● Fresh cracked pepper to taste

● 6 oz package of fresh spinach.

● Fresh parmesan cheese (optional)

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Once to a boil, cook your pasta. Make sure to

season your water with a good amount of salt.

2. While your pasta is cooking, make the sauce. Combine the herbs, garlic, a pinch of salt,

black pepper, lemon zest, lemon juice, and oil in a food processor or blender. Blend until

smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning. Set aside.

3. Skewer your shrimp, drizzle with some olive oil, & season with Trader Joes Green

Goddess Seasoning Blend (or your favorite seasoning). Grill until they are a nice

coral-pink color. Careful not to overcook. Set aside.

4. Take the lemon halves and place the cut side down onto the gril and get it nice and

charred. Set aside while you finish the pasta.

5. Drain your pasta and place into a large mixing bowl. Add in your spinach and the pasta

sauce and toss to coat evenly.

6. Portion out into plates and top with the shrimp & parmesan cheese. Garnish with the

grilled lemon.