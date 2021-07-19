Grilled Corn Avocado Salad

Local chef Bryan Clark came by to show us how to make a grilled avocado salad, as seen on Food Network‘s show, Bake Away Camp with Martha Stewart.

Grilled Corn Avocado Salad

Ingredients:
-½ cup pistachio nuts, peeled
-6 ears of corn, in the husk
-3 Avocados, sliced lengthwise (squeeze lime juice over to retain color after cutting)
-2 jalapeños thinly sliced
-3 Green Onions, chopped
-1 cup cilantro, lightly chopped
-⅓ cup fresh lime juice
-⅓ neutral-flavored oil (I used canola)
-Kosher salt, to taste

Find Bryan Clark online, and IG.

