Local chef Bryan Clark came by to show us how to make a grilled avocado salad, as seen on Food Network‘s show, Bake Away Camp with Martha Stewart.

Grilled Corn Avocado Salad

Ingredients:

-½ cup pistachio nuts, peeled

-6 ears of corn, in the husk

-3 Avocados, sliced lengthwise (squeeze lime juice over to retain color after cutting)

-2 jalapeños thinly sliced

-3 Green Onions, chopped

-1 cup cilantro, lightly chopped

-⅓ cup fresh lime juice

-⅓ neutral-flavored oil (I used canola)

-Kosher salt, to taste

Find Bryan Clark online, and IG.