Local chef Bryan Clark came by to show us how to make a grilled avocado salad, as seen on Food Network‘s show, Bake Away Camp with Martha Stewart.
Grilled Corn Avocado Salad
Ingredients:
-½ cup pistachio nuts, peeled
-6 ears of corn, in the husk
-3 Avocados, sliced lengthwise (squeeze lime juice over to retain color after cutting)
-2 jalapeños thinly sliced
-3 Green Onions, chopped
-1 cup cilantro, lightly chopped
-⅓ cup fresh lime juice
-⅓ neutral-flavored oil (I used canola)
-Kosher salt, to taste
