Grilled burgers and citrus butters

Angel Shannon shared a recipe for the best low-fat burgers with compound butter, that you create and freeze! Before you grill the patties, you mix crumbled butter into the meat for a rich and juicy taste! Take a look then try your hand at these garlic and citrus herb burgers!



Soften 1/2 lb.

Unsalted butter to room temperature in a large bowl.

Mix in herbs/seasonings of your choice.



Using plastic wrap, create a butter “log”, sealed tightly and move to fridge or freezer.



Compound butters can be used on top of steaks, over potatoes or veggies…anywhere you use butter, compound butters make it better!



Garlic compound butter: Add finely minced garlic, chopped parsley, salt and pepper



Citrus Compound Butter: Lemon, orange and lime zest, finely chopped cilantro, salt and a tablespoon of citrus juice



Use Garlic Butter in beef burgers and Citrus Butter with turkey burgers.



When using compound butter with burgers, freeze the butter so that you can “crumble” it into your lean ground meat.

While grilling, this will creates pockets bursting with the infused flavors.



Enjoy!