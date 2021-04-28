Grilled Artichoke with Basil Chimichurri

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

McKenna Barwick, Executive Chef & Owner at MAC Catering Co. showed us how to make a Basil Chimichurri, pair it with a tasty Grilled Artichoke recipe!

Instagram: @mac_catering.co

Basil Chimichurri

Ingredients:

-6 cups fresh basil

-2 cups lemon juice

-1/4 cup garlic

-1 tsp red pepper flakes

-2 tsp salt

-1 cup avocado oil

Directions:

Place all ingredients except avocado oil into the food processor and pulse until ingredients are minced not pureed.

2. With the food processor lid on adding one cup of avocado oil and pulse a few times to combine.

3. Serve over roasted vegetables or grilled meats.

Grilled Artichoke

Ingredients:

-3 Artichokes (halved and cleaned of hair)

-Juice and zest of 1 lemon

-3 bay leaves

-1 tsp salt

-2 Tbsp avocado oil

-2 tsp pepper

-1 tsp salt

-Large boiling pot with 3 inches of water

Directions:

1. In a large pot add artichokes, lemon juice & zest, 1 tsp salt & bay leaves. Simmer artichokes on medium-high heat for 20-30 minutes or until leaves pull off semi easily.

2. Remove artichokes from water and lay on open face up on the baking sheet. Equally, distribute avocado oil, 2 tsp freshly ground black pepper & 1 tsp ground pink salt.

3. Heat grill to medium-high heat and grill artichokes open face down for 3-5 minutes or until grill marks are visible. Flip and repeat.

4. Remove from grill and serve with Basil

Find McKenna online, and IG.