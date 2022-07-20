Hot dogs and camping go hand in hand and J Dawgs is the place that does hot dogs right. Justin Stubbs, VP of Marketing, joined us on our camping show to show us how it’s done.

Like many other businesses during the pandemic, J Dawgs had to get creative. They designed GIY (grill-it-yourself) kits that customers could purchase and take on their outdoor adventures. Kits include: 6 pre-cut dawgs, buns, sauce, and condiments for only $25.

You can order online at jdawgs.com or a J.Dawgs location near you. (Provo, Orem, Lehi, Midvale, City Creek, and coming soon are locations in Logan, Riverdale, and Spanish Fork)

Nationwide shipping is also available through Goldbelly.com

Instagram & Facebook: @Jdawgs