It is no secret that the holidays look different this year, but for some it might not be due to the pandemic.

LaVonne Wells Sandberg, a Spiritual Teacher, Love Activist and Global Speaker joined us for our Mindful Monday to discuss grieving the loss of a loved one during the holidays.

Whether you lost your loved one recently or decades ago, special occasions like holidays can be very challenging and often painful for some. Not having that family member or friend here during the ‘happiest time of year,’ can be hard to process.

Sandberg shared the loss of her own daughter, Kiva, and what she has found that helps her during the holidays. She said, “it is a gift to honor memories, celebrate the holidays and allow your loved ones who have passed/transitioned to be a part of the festivities.”

The following are suggestions from Sandberg that may help you as well, grieve and at the same time celebrate your loved one.

Breath, grieve and live Set a place at the table for your loved one Speak your loved one’s name and have everyone share stories about them Give yourself permission to do something nice for yourself or someone else

Sandberg is offering $55 gift certificates for a 30 minute private session. (Value $75).

These sessions assist women and men in feeling encouraged, supported, and peaceful as they step into the year 2021. They can also be used to walk individuals through the grief and loss process.

Visit lavonnewells.com for more information and connect with Sandberg on Instagram and Facebook: @thespiritualteacher