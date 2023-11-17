We loved having LaVonne Wells, global speaker and love activist, talks grieving the loss of a loved one during the holidays. During the holiday season, it can be very challenging and painful to process missing loved ones who’ve passed. Take the time to honor their memories by celebrating and allowing them to be a part of the festivities.

LaVonne suggests setting a place at the table for your loved one, speaking your loved one’s name and have everyone share stories about them, as well as performing an act of kindness on behalf of your loved one’s name.

When engaging in these practices it provides an opportunity to open our hearts and feel the presence of our loved ones passed. LaVonne’s work is assisting others in keeping their hearts wide open. “I feel called to bring awareness that there is more to our existence than the physical life we are experiencing.”

